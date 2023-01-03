Critical Survey: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,483.33%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 24.86% 25.39% 17.43% Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 1.61 $5.95 million $0.27 7.78 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.65 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.62

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIND C.T.I., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

