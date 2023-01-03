CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.62

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON CTPE opened at GBX 414.53 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.96 million and a PE ratio of 297.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.93. CT Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.51 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459 ($5.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

