CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.62

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON CTPE opened at GBX 414.53 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £301.96 million and a PE ratio of 297.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.93. CT Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.51 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459 ($5.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
