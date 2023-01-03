CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 62.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

