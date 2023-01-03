Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 816,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $166.99. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

