Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Cutera accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $223,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $388,000.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

