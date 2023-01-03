Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director William Wesley Willoughby Buys 15,000 Shares

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director William Wesley Willoughby bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,464.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,578,434 shares in the company, valued at C$1,416,802.36.

William Wesley Willoughby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, William Wesley Willoughby acquired 5,000 shares of Cypress Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$4,488.00.

Cypress Development Price Performance

Shares of CYP stock remained flat at C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cypress Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

