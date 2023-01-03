Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stake Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.