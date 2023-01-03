D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of HEPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,010. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 435,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.