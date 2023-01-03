DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $105.54 million and $755,954.12 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

