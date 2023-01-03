Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE DRI opened at $138.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

