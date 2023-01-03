David J Yvars Group Has $738,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 21,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

