David J Yvars Group Takes $101,000 Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 788,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,202,000 after buying an additional 521,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 65,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,002. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

