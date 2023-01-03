Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.01. 21,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.23. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $402.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.