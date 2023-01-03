DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $596,610.37 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

