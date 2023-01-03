DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Tops $957,759.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $957,759.00 and approximately $461.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00191723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,884,057 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

