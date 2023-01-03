Dejitaru Tsuka 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.55 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05142905 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,712,048.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

