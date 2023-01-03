Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 10,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,932. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.51. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,727,221.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

