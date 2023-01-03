DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHX. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.44 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 394.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 536,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

