Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 856,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

