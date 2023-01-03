Diamondback Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,590 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical volume of 8,683 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,408. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

