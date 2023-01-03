Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

