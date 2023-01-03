Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Articles

