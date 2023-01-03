Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.