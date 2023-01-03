DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 177,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,804. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

