Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 748,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.