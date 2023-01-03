Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 46066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
