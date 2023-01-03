Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 46066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

