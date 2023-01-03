Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 313,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Draganfly Price Performance

NASDAQ DPRO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,321. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Draganfly worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Draganfly Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.