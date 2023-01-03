Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $102.99. 82,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,480. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

