Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
