Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Duluth Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duluth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

