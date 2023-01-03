DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,063 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $133,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

