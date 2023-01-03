dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,255. dynaCERT has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About dynaCERT
