E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. 107,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 115,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Ltd., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Ltd. in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

