Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

