Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 749,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,507. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

