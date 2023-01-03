Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,176. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
