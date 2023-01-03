Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in December

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

ENX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,691. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

