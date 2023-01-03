Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 4.8 %

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,410. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

