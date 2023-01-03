EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Target Price to $33.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

