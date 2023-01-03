Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.7 %
ELAT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $45.40.
Elanco Animal Health Announces Dividend
