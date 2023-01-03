Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.31 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.31 million and $33,795.04 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003233 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011773 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,416,872 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
