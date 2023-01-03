Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFLVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

