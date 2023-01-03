Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 53,931 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.01% of Trinity Capital worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Trinity Capital stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.83%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Capital news, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $238,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,087.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.