Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.22% of Sun Country Airlines worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $922.58 million, a PE ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,531 shares of company stock worth $228,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

