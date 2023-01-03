Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Varonis Systems worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

