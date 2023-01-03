Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,864 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $287,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

