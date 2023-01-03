Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.53 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,840 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of United Therapeutics worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,690 shares of company stock worth $42,952,993 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of UTHR opened at $278.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
