Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,895 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.92% of Cactus worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 323,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,449,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

