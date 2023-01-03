Emerald Advisers LLC Has $49.29 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,484 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 2.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Chart Industries worth $49,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

