Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 166,618 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,008,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,618 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

