Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 196,300 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,023. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

